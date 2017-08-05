The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:07 pm National

4 Spanish Nationals Killed After Mini Bus Collides With Container Truck In Andhra Pradesh

Outlook Web Bureau
4 Spanish Nationals Killed After Mini Bus Collides With Container Truck In Andhra Pradesh
Representative image
4 Spanish Nationals Killed After Mini Bus Collides With Container Truck In Andhra Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2017-08-05T14:08:11+0530

Four Spanish nationals were killed after a mini bus collided with a container truck in Chittoor district. The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident, police  informed.

Two people, also Spanish nationals, were injured in the accident.

The foreign nationals were on their way to Puducherry from Anantapuramu district when the collision took place at a curve on the Madanapalle-Punganuru road.

Advertisement opens in new window

They had come to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in a village in Anantapuramu district.

Chittoor District Collector P S Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to ensure that the injured get proper medical care in the area hospital and the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Accidents National News Analysis
Next Story : US Informs UN Of Its Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters