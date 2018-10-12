Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Friday she believes in all women who have come out with complaints of sexual harassment.

Gandhi said her ministry will soon propose a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign.

Gandhi said she will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases.

"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant.

"I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign," she said in an interview to PTI.

The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment, including some of the complaints if required, and advise the ministry on how to strengthen these, she said.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace with scores of women speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.

(PTI)