19 June 2018 Last Updated at 11:39 am Society

4 Killed, 50 Injured In Fire At Two Hotels In Lucknow

The fire broke out at the two hotels in Charbagh's Doodh Mandi area around 6 am.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-06-19T12:50:07+0530

At least four persons were killed, while around fifty people were injured in a fire at two hotels in Charbagh area in Lucknow, police said.

 

As many as 55 people, including the hotel staff, were rescued, a senior police official said.

The fire broke out at the hotels in Charbagh's Doodh Mandi area at 6 am, he said, adding there were around 60 people in the hotels at the time of the incident.

"Four people have died, while five were admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries. As many as 55 people, including staff of both the hotels, were rescued," Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chand Tripathi told PTI.

"Around 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze has been extinguished, but there is still a lot of heat in the basement of the hotels. I visited a few burnt out rooms of the hotel to gauge the situation," he said.

About the cause of the fire, Tripathi said, "It seems that there was a short circuit."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire.

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured," a spokesperson said.

(PTI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow Fire Accidents Society Reportage

