4 Kashmiri Youths Detained For Playing Pakistan National Anthem Before Cricket Match

Four youths were detained for allegedly playing the Pakistani national anthem before the start of a cricket match in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the police said on Monday.

The players, participating in a local cricket match, were detained for questioning from Arin area on Sunday, they said, adding police is on a lookout for the other participants of the game.

A video of the match, which took place between two local teams in Arin village on January 4, went viral on social media on Sunday, following which cops arrested four cricketers. The video shows the youths wearing Pakistan cricket team jerseys lined up with their heads bowed as the neighbouring country's anthem plays over a loudspeaker, reported The Times of India.

"An FIR was registered against both the teams under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act but four of them were arrested," Bandipora SSP Zulfiqar Azad told the newspaper, adding that the police have approached the youth's families to counsel them.

In April 2017, a similar incident was reported from central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where youths had played the Pakistani national anthem at the start of a local cricket match.

(With PTI inputs)