3 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Kashmir's Handwara, One Captured Alive

In Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara, 3 terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an overnight operation.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said the slain militants were “apparently Pakistanis”. He also tweeted about the operation.

In Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralised by Joint team of J&K Police, RR &CRPF. It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold.

The joint operation was conducted by J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the forces conducting the searches.

During the gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

He said their bodies along with three weapons have been recovered from the encounter site.

According to a report by India Today, one terrorist has been captured alive and a woman civilian lost her life during the operation. Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara following the encounter.The operation is currently underway.

