The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:42 pm National

3 Persons Arrested For Providing Logistical Help To Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists To Carry Out Amarnath Attack

Outlook Web Bureau
3 Persons Arrested For Providing Logistical Help To Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists To Carry Out Amarnath Attack
File photo
3 Persons Arrested For Providing Logistical Help To Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists To Carry Out Amarnath Attack
outlookindia.com
2017-08-06T16:44:47+0530

Nearly a month after the deadly attack on Amarnath piligrims, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said three people, alleged conspirators, have been arrested by its Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The men provided logistical help to four Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who carried out the attack that left eight people dead, IGP Munir Khan told the media here.

The men, who had allegedly helped the four terrorists by providing them with vehicles and shelter, were arrested recently and taken into remand for further questioning, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The police said the four LeT militants, led by Abu Ismail, a Pakistani national, had attempted an attack on Amarnath pilgrims on July 9, but were frustrated by heavy security arrangements.

Another militant in the group of four had been identified as Yawar, a local recruiter for the LeT, the police said. Efforts are on to identify the other two, believed to be Pakistanis.

The police also released pictures of Abu Ismail and Yawar.

The the three "co-conspirators"-- Bilal Ahmed Reshi, Aizaj Wagey and Zahoor Ahmed --had carried out reconnaissance exercises and chosen Botengo near Khanbal as the spot where the attack could be carried out, the police added.

The trio had also provided shelter to the four militants in Khudwani and Sriguffwara of South Kashmir, Khan said.

Bilal's elder brother Adil, an alleged Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist, was killed by security forces earlier this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted an SIT led by Deputy Inspector General (South Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani to probe the attack on the pilgrims.

Eight people were killed when the militants fired at a bus carrying the pilgrims, returning from their Amarnath yatra.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Terrorism Lashkar-e-Taiba National News Analysis
Next Story : Indian Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Groping A Minor Girl Inside United Airlines Flight
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters