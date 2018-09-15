3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Three militants were killed in an encounter between security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam early Saturday morning.

The officials said a total of five militants were believed to be engaged in the encounter.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Chowgam, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning.

Amid the ongoing search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said, adding the operation is continuing.

Meanwhile, train services have been suspended in the valley due to apprehensions of law and order problems.

The train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended, the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, three terrorists of pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed and 12 security personnel, including three officers, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

