﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2018
3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam
Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam.
Representative Image (File)
3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam
outlookindia.com
2018-09-15T08:15:41+0530

Three militants were killed in an encounter between security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam early Saturday morning.

The officials said a total of five militants were believed to be engaged in the encounter.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Chowgam, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning.

Amid the ongoing search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said, adding the operation is continuing.

Meanwhile, train services have been suspended in the valley due to apprehensions of law and order problems.

The train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended, the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, three terrorists of pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed and 12 security personnel, including three officers, injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

With PTI inputs

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Border Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CBI Arrests Ayush Ministry Official For Allegedly Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters