The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 January 2018 Last Updated at 1:54 pm National News Analysis

3 Indian, 7 Nepalese Girls Held Captive In Kenya Rescued: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, in a series of tweet, said the girls were trafficked to Kenya and held captive in Mombasa, adding that their passport and phones were also taken
Outlook Web Bureau
3 Indian, 7 Nepalese Girls Held Captive In Kenya Rescued: Sushma Swaraj
File Photo
3 Indian, 7 Nepalese Girls Held Captive In Kenya Rescued: Sushma Swaraj
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday informed that three Indian and seven Nepalese girls have been rescued from Kenya.

Swaraj, in a series of tweet, said the girls were trafficked to Kenya and held captive in Mombasa, adding that their passport and phones were also taken.

"We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa", she tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

She further said that the girls were flown back to India and the details are being shared with the Punjab Government to take an appropriate action against the culprits.

"We have flown our girls back to India. We are sharing details with Government of Punjab so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved," she added.

This tweet indicates that the girls seemigly were trafficked by agents from Punjab.

The External Affairs Minister thanked the Kenyan Police and also appreciated the Indian authorities in Kenya for their efforts in rescuing the girls.

"I appreciate the efforts of Ms.Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help," said Swaraj in her third tweet.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Women Rescue Operation National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ‘Napoleon’ of Modern Marathi Literature Yet Again Introduced To English Readers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters