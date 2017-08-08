3 Hizbul Suspects Arrested For Luring Kashmiri Youth Into Terrorism

In an effort to foil terror elements from building a terror infrastructure to lure young boys of the Valley, the Baramulla Police assisted by 29 RR and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended three suspected individuals of Hizbul Mujahideen from here.

The plan was chalked out to apprehend the terrorists on specific information, laid a joint Naka at Behrampora Tilgam crossing to detain the terrorists.

The three terrorists are identified as Waseem Ahmed Mir of Andergam Pattan, Umer Hassan Rather and Akif Hussain of Achbal Sopore.

The team of security forces also recovered two Chinese pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

On sustained questioning, the trio admitted that they are working for Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and were motivating young boys into terrorism and have been carrying out this activity in the North Kashmir region from quite a long time.

As per reports, the network was being spearheaded by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvez Wani, who hails from Galoora Handwara region.

These networks were not only luring the youth of the Valley to join the terror outfits but were also providing logistic support to terrorists in the Andergam Pattan and Sopore areas.

FIR has been lodged in Kreeri police station and a case has been registered under sections 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, [ULA (P) Act]. (ANI)