3 Dead, One Injured In Shooting At Chicago Hospital

As many as 15 medic units have been sent to the hospital, Chicago Fire Department Public Information Officer Larry Merritt stated.

20 November 2018
A police officer and three others, including the gunman, are dead after an unidentified man opened fire at the Mercy Hospital in Chicago.

CNN quoted Chicago Fire Department spokesman Walter Schroeder as saying that the suspect was also shot and is in critical condition.

The injured policeman is said to be critical and is receiving "excellent care", Chicago Police chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Guglielmi further said that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson were monitoring the incident at Public Safety headquarters.

Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting the local authorities in the case. Heavy law enforcement has been deployed at the hospital.

