3 Dead, 10 Injured In Amritsar Blast; Security Heightened In Neighbouring States

In a possible terror attack near a religious place in Amritsar, Punjab, three people were killed and 10 injured on Sunday.

According to reports, two bike-borne assailants threw explosives targetting devotees near Nirankari Ashram Dhera at Rajasansi village, Amritsar. At the time of attack, about 250 were people present in the ashram.

The blast occurred at a congregation of the Nirankari, a spiritual organisation, in Adliwal village of Amritsar, said deputy commissioner, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, adding that three people were killed and several injured. The religious place has been sealed-off for forensic investigation .

#UPDATE 3 dead & 10 injured in the blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village: IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar https://t.co/O99yKBjQFu — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

“Some incident of grenade throwing has reportedly happened, police force have been rushed to the spot. We are yet to get complete information," TOI quoted SPS Parmar, IGP, border range saying.

Following the attack , search operation has been launched and state sharing border with Rajasthan have been sealed. Security level has also beefed up in Delhi and Burari's Nirankari Bhawans.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh strongly condemned the attack and have ordered for immediate investigation into the matter. The CM has also ensured a compensation of 5 lakh to kin of all demised.

Strongly condemn the bomb blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Have asked Home Secy and @PunjabPoliceInd DGP, DGP Intelligence and DGP Law & Order to rush to the spot to investigate. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 18, 2018

My heart goes out to victims of the Amritsar bomb blast & their families. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each of the dead and free treatement to injured. Have asked district administration to extend all help. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 18, 2018

Punjab was put on a high alert on Thursday (November 15) after the counter-intelligence wing of the state police reported the presence of at least half-a-dozen terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Earlier, a letter issued by the Counter Intelligence Inspector General said: "At least six to seven terrorists are reportedly in Punjab (possibly Ferozepur area) and planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side."