29-Yr-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Parking Brawl In Delhi's Geeta Colony

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified men outside a 'dhaba' in east Delhi following an argument over parking his scooter, the police said.
Nishant Arora, employed with an insurance firm, and his friend Gaurav Sharma, had gone for dinner at a 'dhaba' at Jheel Chowk in Geeta Colony when the incident took place.
Arora and Sharma were parking their two-wheeler when they entered into an argument with two bike-borne men who were carrying knives.
The duo's vehicle was obstructing the path of the accused's motorcycle. The argument between the two sides turned violent and the accused called their associates to attack Sharma and Arora, police said.
When Arora tried to escape, the attackers stabbed him with a knife multiple times. The accused fled from the scene leaving him bleeding, they added.
Locals informed the police and the duo were rushed to the hospital.
Arora was declared dead while his friend is undergoing treatment and is stable.
Several teams have been formed to identify the accused who are on the run.
