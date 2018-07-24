26/11 Conspirator David Headley 'Battling For His Life' After Attack Inside Jail In US: Reports

The US authorities refused to comment on Monday on media reports that Pakistani-American convict in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case David Coleman Headley was battling for his life after being attacked by inmates at a detention centre.
"We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the incident.
According to some media reports, Headley was attacked on 8 July by two other inmates. The reports said he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit.
Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people. Headley — who recced various Indian cities, including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks — was arrested in 2009.
Law of Karma eventually cathes up with everyone, and you have to pay for what you have done.
As one sows that only he reaps.Every action has it`s own reaction. What he did in India on 26/11/2008 is well known to us . The family members of those innocent who lost their lives in said massacre have cursed him so badly that he would not live comfortably ever till his last breath and would meet with such an end that he would have not assumed even in dream.
Parshuram Gautampurkar,Sawai madhopur,rajasthan
