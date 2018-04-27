26 Parents Jailed In Hyderabad For Letting Their Minor Kids To Drive

The Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday said that in the last two months, 26 parents have been arrested in the city after their children were found behind the wheel.

"In March, 20 parents were sent to jail by the court and this month six parents have been jailed," Anil Kumar, Joint Commission of Traffic Police, Hyderabad, told news agency ANI.

From compulsory counselling sessions to registering of First Information Reports or FIRs, the traffic police in Hyderabad has evolved a full-fledged program on how to enlighten and counsel both the children and parents.

The strict action comes after a reported increase in incidents of minors getting involved in accidents.

According to reports, in February itself, 45 parents were jailed and 1,079 cases were registered as part of traffic police’s campaign to curb driving by minors.

"A minor was sent to jail for one month and we are continuing this drive to send a message to society that minor should not be allowed to drive because driving not only endanger their life but others too," Mr Kumar quoted as saying.

While launching the campaign earlier this year, Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police Dr V. Ravinder told ANI, "We are launching special drives in a number of places in the city to curb minor driving. Nobody is supposed to drive the vehicle without driving license. The cases are not only filed against the minor drivers but also against the owners of the vehicles and also parents. Parents of the minors are also liable, nobody should give the vehicles to persons and minors who are not having licenses."

(With Agency Inputs)