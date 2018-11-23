﻿
30 Killed, 40 Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) near an Imambargah, a Shia religious place.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2018
Representative Image
A powerful explosion occurred at a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The bomb-blast killed at least 30 people injuring over 40 others, officials said.

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) near an Imambargah, a Shia religious place, in Aurakzai tribal district's Kalaya area outside.

"The remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle," security sources were quoted by Geo News as saying, adding "People were in the market when the bomb went off."

The nature of the blast is not known yet. Security sources said that a rescue and search operation was underway in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of valuable human life.

"We pray for the highest reward of the martyrs and express sympathy for their families," he said and ordered the best medical facilities be provided to the wounded.

"Our enemies are not happy with peace in the province," Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said following the attack.

Shireen Mazari, the Human Rights Minister, termed the attack a fallout from the US failure in neighbouring Afghanistan.

At least 30 people were killed while more than 40 others injured, Geo news quoted district administration officials as saying.

Officials said that most of the victims were minority Shia Muslims.

The area has been cordoned off an investigation into the incident is underway and an emergency has been declared in the region's hospitals to handle the situation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are on high alert following the Orakzai blast and a separate attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning.

(With Agency Inputs)

