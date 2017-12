A 21-year-old college student committed suicide after she was allegedly molested by three youths in Badausa town of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

In-charge of the Atara police station Durgvijay Sing said the woman hanged herself at her house.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, a case was registered against the three youths for "molesting the woman and abetting the suicide".

One of the three accused has been arrested, he said.

PTI