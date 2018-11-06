2019 Triumph Retro Range unveiled At EICMA

Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition showcased. Gets a new colour scheme with Union Jack livery and various chrome bits. Limited to 900 units worldwide

New Bonneville T120 Ace, which is based on the Thruxton, unveiled; limited to 1400 units worldwide

Triumph TFT connectivity system launched; will be compatible with all Triumph bikes that feature TFT displays.

New Moto2 race bike showcased

Scrambler 1200 XC and 1200 XE showcased.

Triumph Motorcycles has gone all retro for the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The British manufacturer has showcased its 2019 Modern Classics lineup, which now includes two new variants called the Bonneville T120 Ace Edition and T120 Diamond Edition. The Bonneville T120 Diamond Edition is an ode to the original Triumph Bonneville which was launched way back in 1959. It gets a new paint job with a Union Jack livery and chromed out engine covers and panels. Only 900 units of the Diamond edition will made available worldwide.

The Bonneville T120 Ace, which is based on the Thruxton, gets a stripped out look and blacked out bits and will be limited to just 1400 units.

In the technology arena, Triumph launched their new TFT connectivity system. This system will be compatible with all Triumph motorcycles that feature TFT displays. It offers turn-by-turn navigation by Google, Bluetooth phone and music operation as well as GoPro controls and will be available from January 2019 onwards.

Triumph also showcased its new Moto2 test mule. The bike gives us a taste of the future Daytona 765. The recently unveiled Scrambler 1200 XC and Scrambler XE were also present at the Triumph pavilion. They are expected to launch internationally by the second quarter of 2019.

Image source: MCN

Source: zigwheels.com