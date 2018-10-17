2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched; Gets New Colour

Kawasaki India has launched the 2019 version of its middleweight naked, the Z650. The motorcycle comes with a new “Metallic Flat Spark Black / Metallic Spark Black” colour scheme. Bookings are open currently, and the bike commands a price tag of Rs 5.29 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The colour scheme looks quite minimalistic, with the ‘650’ logo adorning the fuel tank extensions. There’s subtle graphics on the tail section as well. Just like the previous-gen motorcycle, it gets a green-painted frame too.

Mechanically, the 2019 Z650 retains the 649cc parallel twin liquid-cooled engine that churns out 68PS at 8000rpm. A peak torque of 65.7Nm arrives at 6500rpm, and the engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch. A 15-litre fuel tank ensures good touring range, and suspension bits include telescopic front forks and monoshock at the rear. Dual 300mm petal front discs and a 220mm rear petal disc get standard ABS for added safety. Here’s Kawasaki’s official word regarding the launch:

Press Release:

Kawasaki’s Z650 MY 2019 launched in India

India Kawasaki announces launch of Z650 MY 2019 in India. Influenced by unique Kawasaki Sugomi design the Z650 has eye-catching stunning looks and an extremely smooth and powerful engine character. Kawasaki 2019 Z650 comes with graphical changes.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, said” In this festive season we already have launched Versys 650 and Z900 of MY2019. Now we are introducing Z650 MY2019 as it is one of our best versatile bikes. It is commendable for long tours, useful in traffic and good on the track also.”

Z650 MY 2019 retains the same liquid-cooled parallel twin engine with DOHC, 8 valves. The chassis frame of Z650 weighs only 15 kg and contributes significantly to the bike’s light, nimble handling. Top features such as ABS, Assist & slipper clutch and economical riding indicator make Z650 a complete package. Besides, its handling, ergonomics and suspension offer rider unique comfort & confidence to ride mid-weight naked class alight.

The price of Z650 MY 2019 is INR 5,29,000 ex-showroom Delhi and it will be available in Metallic Flat Spark Black / Metallic Spark Black colour. The bookings are open and customer can visit the nearest showroom for booking and delivery related information.

Source: zigwheels.com