2019 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Announce List Of 23 Probables; Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz Ignored

Experienced Pakistan cricketers Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad are likely to miss the 2019 Cricket World Cup as they have not been included in the list of 23 probables for the 15-member squad.

An official statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also said the probables will have to undergo a fitness test, which will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on April 15-16.

Pakistan will announce their team for the showpiece event on April 18 and will travel to England on April 23.

The green brigade will play a five-match ODI series against the hosts before the start of the World Cup, slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

List of probables: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah

(IANS)