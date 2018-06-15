2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Clocks 1 Lakh Sales Within 5 Months

Maruti Suzuki is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to dominate the Indian car market. Its latest achievement comes in the form of yet another sales milestone, that too in record time. Yes, the 2018 Swift has achieved the one lakh sales milestone within 145 days of its launch at the Auto Expo in February this year.

The fact that Maruti had garnered over 30,000 bookings for the third generation hatchback is a testament to the popularity of the Swift nameplate. Later, it received a total of one lakh bookings by the ninth week of it going on sale. With yet another sales record in its pocket, Maruti has managed to sell a 2018 Swift nearly every alternate minute in India.

Since the introduction of the Swift nameplate in the country in 2005, there are a total of 18.9 lakh units of the hatchback plying on Indian roads. The carmaker has also sold over 60 lakh units in the global market, making the Swift Suzuki’s poster boy. The first two generations of the hatchback were built at the company’s Manesar facility whereas the third generation hatchback is built and also exported from the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. Suzuki had recently announced the production of two crore vehicles, which also happened to be a Swift.

In other news, Maruti has set up a ‘Water ATM’ in the village of Manesar, near its manufacturing facility to help nearly 1 lakh residents access clean drinking water. The ATM can dispense approximately 1000 litres of water per hour, that too at extremely affordable rates. This is the 10th such ATM from the company and it plans on installing 10 more over the next two years.

