2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched At Rs 7.44 Lakh

Prices start from Rs 7.44 lakh ex-showroom.

1.4-litre petrol replaced by the 1.5-litre engine from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

1.3-litre diesel carried over as is.

Dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX, projector headlamps and rear parking sensors offered as standard.

Climate control and 15-inch alloys added to the feature list.

4-speed AT with Vxi and Zxi variants only.

Captain seats for 2nd and 3rd row not available.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, has been launched today. The second generation of the MPV was launched with a starting price of Rs 7.44 lakh ex-showroom India. The Ertiga will be available in 10 variants in total, the price list is as follows:

Aesthetically, the MUV looks quite striking and more premium than the outgoing model. A lot of it is down to the new grille and projector headlamps which are now being offered as part of the standard package. It has also grown in size and is now 99mm longer, 40mm wider and 5mm taller than the car it replaces. The wheelbase, though, stays unaltered but the increase in length does translate into a spacious third row. The minimum boot capacity too has increased from 135 to 209-litres.

Inside, you get a horizontally laid out dash compared to the waterfall design of the old car. The connected AC vents are clearly inspired from Audis. The dash also features a healthy dose of faux wood as the centrepiece and on the door panels to up the premium quotient of the car. Climate control has been added to the feature list as well but is available with the Z and Z+ variants only along with new 15-inch alloy wheels. Steering-mounted controls and a Bluetooth-enabled stereo system are available from the Vxi/Vdi variants onwards. The touchscreen SmartPlay system, however, has been reserved for the top of the line Zxi+ and Zdi+ variants only. Captain seats, though, have been skipped altogether and there is no telescopic adjustment for the steering either.

Other features include cooled front cup holders, an adjustable second row and reclinable second and third rows. The rear rows also get their own air conditioning. As for safety, the Ertiga is offered with ABS, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. ESP and hill hold assist, however, are available with the AT variants only.

As for the engines, the second gen Ertiga is powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS that has been borrowed from the Ciaz. It makes 105PS of max power and 138Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed AT gearbox. As for fuel efficiency, the petrol-manual variants claim a fuel efficiency of 19.34kmpl (+1.84kmpl), while the petrol-automatic variants claim to return 18.69kmpl (+1.66kmpl). The 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried over as is and is available with a 5-speed manual box only.

The Ertiga directly rivals the Renault Lodgy and Honda BR-V but does overlap with some variants of the Mahindra Marazzo as well. Would you pick the Ertiga over its rivals, especially the new Marazzo? Let us know in the comments below. And stay tuned to ZigWheels for more on the all-new Ertiga.

Source: zigwheels.com