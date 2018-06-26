The Website
26 June 2018 Last Updated at 12:23 pm Business Car Review

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: New Spy Shots Reveal More Details

Latest spy shots suggest that the 2018 Maruti Ciaz will be adorned with LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and tail lamps with LED elements
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been spotted undisguised on the road. It is expected to be launched in August 2018 and will be powered by a new, more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine equipped with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid SHVS tech.

The latest spy shots suggest that the Maruti Ciaz 2018 gets LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The headlamp upgrade was somewhat predictable since the Ciaz is currently the only offering from Maruti’s premium Nexa retail channel that doesn’t get LED or bi-xenon units and LED DRLs.

The updated Ciaz will also get LED elements in its tail lamps. The tail-lamp layout looks similar to the sedan’s big flashy concept that was showcased at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo. Apart from the refreshed tail lamps and subtle chrome applique around the reflectors on the rear bumper, the Ciaz looks pretty much the same when viewed from the rear.

Source: cardekho.com

Automobiles Cars Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Business

