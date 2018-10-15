2018 Hyundai Santro Variants & Colour Options Officially Revealed

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2018 Santro in India on 23 October 2018. While the launch is still a few days away, the carmaker has already revealed the variants and colour options for the upcoming hatchback.

The new hatchback will be available in five variants: Dlite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. Where the Dlite, Era and Asta will be available with petrol-MT combination only, the Magna and Sportz will also get CNG-MT and Petrol-AMT powertrains as well. The Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that makes 69PS and 99Nm.

As far as body colour options are concerned, depending on the variant, the Santro will be available in up to 7 body colours. The variant-wise colour options are as follows:

1.1 MT Dlite - Start Dust, Polar White and Typhoon Silver (3)

1.1 MT Era - Start Dust, Polar White, Typhoon Silver and Imperial Beige (4)

1.1 MT Magna- Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (6)

1.1 MT CNG Magna- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

1.1 AMT Magna- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

1.1 MT Sportz- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

1.1 MT CNG Sportz- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

1.1 AMT Sportz- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

1.1 MT Asta- Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Imperial Beige and Diana Green (7)

The Dlite variant of the new Santro is expected to be competitively priced. We expect prices of the 2018 Santro to start from Rs 3.75 lakh. Bookings for the new Santro are already open and Hyundai is promising priority delivery to those who book early. The new Santro will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Celerio, Tata Tiago and Datsun GO.

