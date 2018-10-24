2018 Hyundai Santro: Variants Check

Hyundai has launched the 2018 Santro in India, with prices starting at Rs 3.90 lakh for the base D-Lite variant. However, Hyundai has announced that the prices are introductory and limited for the first 50,000 customers. At the time of launch, the carmaker has already received 23,500 bookings for the Santro. The new Santro is available in five different variants - D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. Let’s take a look at what each variant of the Hyundai Santro has to offer.
But first, let’s take a look at the powertrain options that Hyundai is offering with the new 2018 Santro. The AMT option is only available in the Magna and Sportz variants. The CNG variants (again Magna and Sportz) are only available with a manual transmission.
Here’s a closer look at each of the variants and the features they offer:
D-Lite
Safety
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Driver airbag
-
ABS with EBD
Exterior
-
Hub caps
Interior
-
Dual-tone beige & black interior
-
Front and rear door map pockets with 1-litre bottle holder
-
Gear Shift Indicator (MT variants only)
-
MID (multi-info display)
Comfort & Convenience
-
Power steering
The Hyundai Santro’s D-Lite variant is the base spec variant. It is priced at Rs 3.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Era
Exterior
-
Body-coloured bumpers
Comfort & Convenience
-
Manual AC
-
Rear AC vents
-
Front power windows
The major difference between the Era and D-Lite variants of the Hyundai Santro is an air conditioning system. While the Era variant gets it, the D-Lite does not. The Era variant is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Magna
Safety
-
Central locking
-
Day & night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)
-
Fire extinguisher (CNG-only)
Exterior
-
Chrome surround for the front grille
-
Body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Body-coloured door handles
Interior
-
All-black interior with Diana Green colour accents (optional)
-
Champagne Gold colour inside door handles
Audio (AMT Only)
-
2-DIN integrated audio with FM/AM along with Bluetooth/USB connectivity
-
Steering-mounted audio & phone controls
-
Micro antenna
-
Front speakers
Comfort & Convenience
-
Rear power windows
-
Rear parcel tray (CNG only)
This is where things get interesting. The Magna is the mid-spec variant of the Hyundai Santro and is available in different transmission and fuel-type combinations. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission option, which is priced at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom India). The other transmission option available is a 5-speed AMT. The Magna AMT variant, priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom India), also gets quite a few extra features over the manual transmission variant. Furthermore, the Magna variant of the Hyundai Santro can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit. However, it is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission and is priced at Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Sportz
Safety
-
Front fog lamps
-
Rear defogger
-
Fire extinguisher (CNG only)
Exterior
-
Wheel caps
-
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Audio
-
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth/USB connectivity
-
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Steering-mounted audio controls with voice recognition
-
Front & rear speakers
-
Micro antenna
Comfort & Convenience
-
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
The Sportz variant of Hyundai Santro, just like the Magna, is again available in different transmission and fuel-type combinations. The Sportz variant with the 5-speed manual transmission is priced at Rs 5.0 lakh (ex-showroom India) while the AMT variant is priced at Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, this time around, the manual transmission and the AMT variant get the same set of features. There is also a CNG variant priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom India), which can again be had only with the 5-speed manual transmission.
Asta
Safety
-
Rear parking sensors
-
Rearview parking camera
-
Dual front airbags
-
Front seatbelt pretensioner with load limiter
-
Speed-sensing auto door lock
-
Impact-sensing auto door unlock
Comfort & Convenience
-
Rear washer & wiper
-
Passenger vanity mirror
The Asta is the top-spec variant of the Hyundai Santro and comes with all the bells and whistles and is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is priced at Rs 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Source: cardekho.com
