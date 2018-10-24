2018 Hyundai Santro: Variants Check

Hyundai has launched the 2018 Santro in India, with prices starting at Rs 3.90 lakh for the base D-Lite variant. However, Hyundai has announced that the prices are introductory and limited for the first 50,000 customers. At the time of launch, the carmaker has already received 23,500 bookings for the Santro. The new Santro is available in five different variants - D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. Let’s take a look at what each variant of the Hyundai Santro has to offer.

But first, let’s take a look at the powertrain options that Hyundai is offering with the new 2018 Santro. The AMT option is only available in the Magna and Sportz variants. The CNG variants (again Magna and Sportz) are only available with a manual transmission.

Here’s a closer look at each of the variants and the features they offer:

D-Lite

Safety

Engine immobilizer

Driver airbag

ABS with EBD

Exterior

Hub caps

Interior

Dual-tone beige & black interior

Front and rear door map pockets with 1-litre bottle holder

Gear Shift Indicator (MT variants only)

MID (multi-info display)

Comfort & Convenience

Power steering

The Hyundai Santro’s D-Lite variant is the base spec variant. It is priced at Rs 3.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Era

Exterior

Body-coloured bumpers

Comfort & Convenience

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Front power windows

The major difference between the Era and D-Lite variants of the Hyundai Santro is an air conditioning system. While the Era variant gets it, the D-Lite does not. The Era variant is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Magna

Safety

Central locking

Day & night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Fire extinguisher (CNG-only)

Exterior

Chrome surround for the front grille

Body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Body-coloured door handles

Interior

All-black interior with Diana Green colour accents (optional)

Champagne Gold colour inside door handles

Audio (AMT Only)

2-DIN integrated audio with FM/AM along with Bluetooth/USB connectivity

Steering-mounted audio & phone controls

Micro antenna

Front speakers

Comfort & Convenience

Rear power windows

Rear parcel tray (CNG only)

This is where things get interesting. The Magna is the mid-spec variant of the Hyundai Santro and is available in different transmission and fuel-type combinations. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission option, which is priced at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom India). The other transmission option available is a 5-speed AMT. The Magna AMT variant, priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom India), also gets quite a few extra features over the manual transmission variant. Furthermore, the Magna variant of the Hyundai Santro can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit. However, it is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission and is priced at Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Sportz

Safety

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Fire extinguisher (CNG only)

Exterior

Wheel caps

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Audio

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth/USB connectivity

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls with voice recognition

Front & rear speakers

Micro antenna

Comfort & Convenience

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

The Sportz variant of Hyundai Santro, just like the Magna, is again available in different transmission and fuel-type combinations. The Sportz variant with the 5-speed manual transmission is priced at Rs 5.0 lakh (ex-showroom India) while the AMT variant is priced at Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, this time around, the manual transmission and the AMT variant get the same set of features. There is also a CNG variant priced at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom India), which can again be had only with the 5-speed manual transmission.

Asta

Safety

Rear parking sensors

Rearview parking camera

Dual front airbags

Front seatbelt pretensioner with load limiter

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Comfort & Convenience

Rear washer & wiper

Passenger vanity mirror

The Asta is the top-spec variant of the Hyundai Santro and comes with all the bells and whistles and is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is priced at Rs 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom India).

