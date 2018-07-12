The Website
12 July 2018 Business Car Review

2018 Honda Jazz Features Leaked; Launch Expected This Month

Expect the starting price of the Jazz to go up significantly since the base-spec E variant will be discontinued. Additionally, the petrol engine will be available only with the V and top-spec VX variants
2018-07-12T15:49:40+0530

The 2018 Honda Jazz’ equipment list has been leaked online ahead of its imminent launch, which is expected on 19 July 2018. This is the first-ever update to the third-gen model in India and it comes after more than three years (debuted here in 2015).

Apart from adding more equipment, Honda has decided to omit some variants from its lineup as well. As a result, the 2018 Honda Jazz will be offered in the following variants:

Takeaways:

  • Honda has discontinued the base-spec E variant of the Jazz, probably to give the new Amaze some breathing space. The Jazz E is currently priced at Rs 5.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 7.35 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom Delhi). The Amaze’s entry-level E variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 5.59 lakh and Honda has announced that its prices will go up in August
  • The petrol Jazz will not be available with the S variant. Instead, S will be the new base-spec variant of the diesel Jazz 
  • Honda has now added the CVT option with the top-spec VX variant, which was unavailable before 
  • So, now with the rejigged variant lineup expect prices for the 2018 Jazz to start from around Rs 7.40 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for petrol and diesel, respectively 

New features 

  • A new central console with an armrest like the one in the WR-V. Earlier it was available with the Jazz globally, but Honda didn’t offer it in India

Honda Jazz

  • Speed-sensing auto door lock and rear parking sensors as standard
  • The 2018 Jazz will also get Honda Cars India’s latest Digipad 2.0 7-inch infotainment system that made its debut with the second-gen Amaze earlier this year. Thankfully, the new Digipad unit offers support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the updated Jazz would also get a voice command button on the steering wheel

Honda Amaze

Pictured: Honda Amaze 

  • Honda is also offering passive keyless entry with push-button engine start/stop, unlike the current version. More importantly, this feature will be offered from the V variant onwards, but only with the diesel engine and the petrol-CVT combination
  • There are new Volvo-like tail lamps too, which extend all the way up along the rear windscreen (only in the top-spec VX variant). These tail lamps were offered with the pre-facelift model of the Jazz in some markets like Australia

Honda Jazz

  • Sadly, Honda will not offer the multi-purpose Magic Seats – the most unique element in the car globally – with the updated Jazz. The Magic Seats were offered as standard with the second-gen model and are available with the top-spec VX variant on the existing model

Honda Jazz

Mechanically, the Jazz will remain unaltered and will come with the option of a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (diesel Jazz is exclusively offered in India) engine. While the petrol can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT (with paddle shifters), the diesel is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. There won’t be a CVT with the diesel though, unlike the new Amaze, as this is just a midlife update.

Like before, the updated third-gen Jazz will renew its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20.

Source: cardekho.com

