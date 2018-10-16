﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  2018 Honda CR-V: Variants Check

2018 Honda CR-V: Variants Check

The fifth-gen Honda CR-V is available in a single variant with multiple powertrain options

16 October 2018
2018 Honda CR-V: Variants Check
2018 Honda CR-V: Variants Check
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T12:50:24+0530

Honda has launched the new fifth-generation CR-V in India with prices ranging between Rs 28.15 lakh and 32.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). There are 3 versions to choose from based upon drivetrain: Petrol 2WD, Diesel 2WD and Diesel AWD. There is only one variant-level on offer and it has all the comforts included. Here are the quick highlights of the specifications and features offered on different trims.

Engines

Price table

The variant-wise features are as below:

Honda CR-V Petrol 2WD

  • Lights: Automatic full LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps along with LED tail lamps. Full-LED interior lighting

  • Tyres: 235/60 cross-section tyres shod on 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels

  • Upholstery and inlays: Light ivory leather, leather-wrapped steering wheel and wood inlays on the dashboard and doors

  • Seats: 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support

  • Infotainment system: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with voice recognition and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Packs an 8-speaker 180-watt speaker system. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth phone integration, 2 USB ports and an HDMI input

  • Instrument cluster: A 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which is flanked by a coolant temperature gauge on the left and fuel-level gauge on the right
  • Comfort and convenience: Twin fast-charging rear USB charging ports, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with floor-mounted rear AC vents, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, cruise control, auto rain-sensing wipers, passive keyless entry with engine push-button start/stop, remote engine starter (only petrol), ambient lighting and multi-view reverse camera with adaptive guidelines and rear parking sensors

  • Safety features: Six airbags, vehicle stability assist, agile handling assist and hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic parking brake, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-passenger seatbelt reminder, driver attention monitor and Honda Lanewatch camera and Isofix child seat anchorage

Honda CR-V Diesel 2WD/AWD (over Petrol 2WD)

  • Three-row seating: Second-row sliding seats. Third-row seats with 50:50 split and recline

  • Unique button-type shifter for the diesel-exclusive 9-speed automatic along with paddle shifters
  • Third-row roof-mounted AC vents with independent controls

  • All-wheel drive torque indicator in the digital instrument cluster (AWD variant only)

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Honda CR-V Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asian Champions Trophy Good Preparation For World Cup: Captain Manpreet Singh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters