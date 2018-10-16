2018 Honda CR-V: Variants Check

Honda has launched the new fifth-generation CR-V in India with prices ranging between Rs 28.15 lakh and 32.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). There are 3 versions to choose from based upon drivetrain: Petrol 2WD, Diesel 2WD and Diesel AWD. There is only one variant-level on offer and it has all the comforts included. Here are the quick highlights of the specifications and features offered on different trims.

Engines

Price table

The variant-wise features are as below:

Honda CR-V Petrol 2WD

Lights: Automatic full LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps along with LED tail lamps. Full-LED interior lighting

Tyres: 235/60 cross-section tyres shod on 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels

Upholstery and inlays: Light ivory leather, leather-wrapped steering wheel and wood inlays on the dashboard and doors

Seats: 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support

Infotainment system: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with voice recognition and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Packs an 8-speaker 180-watt speaker system. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth phone integration, 2 USB ports and an HDMI input

Instrument cluster: A 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which is flanked by a coolant temperature gauge on the left and fuel-level gauge on the right

A 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which is flanked by a coolant temperature gauge on the left and fuel-level gauge on the right

Comfort and convenience: Twin fast-charging rear USB charging ports, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with floor-mounted rear AC vents, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, cruise control, auto rain-sensing wipers, passive keyless entry with engine push-button start/stop, remote engine starter (only petrol), ambient lighting and multi-view reverse camera with adaptive guidelines and rear parking sensors

Safety features: Six airbags, vehicle stability assist, agile handling assist and hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic parking brake, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-passenger seatbelt reminder, driver attention monitor and Honda Lanewatch camera and Isofix child seat anchorage

Honda CR-V Diesel 2WD/AWD (over Petrol 2WD)

Three-row seating: Second-row sliding seats. Third-row seats with 50:50 split and recline

Unique button-type shifter for the diesel-exclusive 9-speed automatic along with paddle shifters

Third-row roof-mounted AC vents with independent controls

All-wheel drive torque indicator in the digital instrument cluster (AWD variant only)

Source: cardekho.com