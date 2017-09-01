2018 Duster Teased, September Reveal Confirmed!

Renault’s economical Romanian arm, Dacia, has confirmed that the 2018 Duster will be revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September (between 14-24). Test mules of the 2018 Duster were spied in June this year and it was rumoured then that the 2018 Duster would make its world premiere at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. Looks like the rumours were true indeed!

Dacia has shared a teaser video of the new SUV on Facebook. Unfortunately, there is not much to talk about as the video only features the outgoing model in it. The only thing the video confirms is that the SUV will be revealed in September. It is believed that the automaker will drop more teasers in the coming days. So stay tuned to CarDekho for more news and updates on the 2018 Duster.

While earlier reports suggested that the new Duster will shift to Renault-Nissan’s modular CMF platform, we believe that it will continue to use the same B0 platform as the outgoing model. The B0 platform has been heavily localised in the Duster’s major markets including India and Brazil and it makes better financial sense for Renault to continue using the same platform, albeit with some minor revisions. The design on the 2018 Duster is also expected to be an evolution of the present Duster.

Like the outgoing model, the 2018 Renault Duster is expected to be identical to its Dacia counterpart. It is likely to be launched here in 2018 and it might even make its first public appearance at the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

Source: cardekho.com