2018 Discovery Sport Launched With Advanced Connectivity Options

British luxury carmaker, Land Rover, has introduced the 2018 version of the Discovery Sport in India with more features. Apart from the InControl Apps feature that it already had, the company’s most affordable offering in the country gets a Wi-Fi hotspot and Pro Services. The 2018 Discovery Sport continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is available in two state of tunes - 150PS/382Nm and 180PS/430Nm.

How Does The Wi-Fi Hotspot Work?

The 2018 Discovery Sport lets you create a Wi-Fi hotspot by using the owner’s SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card which can access the 4G hotspot in the car. This 4G hub can connect up to eight devices letting passengers stay connected, work or entertained during long journeys.

Pro Services

To keep the passenger connected and enhance the infotainment system’s capabilities, Land Rover has added Pro Services in the Discovery Sport. In addition to voice recognition, 3D maps, Touch Pro and other driver assisting services, the InControl Apps now feature Pro Services which include

The Route Planner App – This allows users to sync routes with the car’s navigation system from their Android or iOS devices.

Commute Mode – This is a more advanced version of the Route Planner as you don’t even have to sync your route in this mode. The system learns from regular to-and-fro patterns you follow. In case of delays, it suggests alternate routes as well.

Sharing ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) – By using this feature, one can send an SMS about his/her ETA to select contacts.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport has been priced between Rs 42.48 lakh for the base Pure variant and Rs 57.46 lakh for the top-end HSE Luxury variant with seven seats. The Land Rover Discovery Sport locks horns with the Volvo XC60, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.

