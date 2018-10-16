﻿
2018 Datsun GO, GO+: Variants Check

Datsun is now offering dual front airbags and ABS + EBD with Brake Assist as standard equipment on all GO/GO+ variants

16 October 2018
Datsun has launched the updated GO and GO+ in India. The refreshed models now feature a host of new features that make them even more enticing propositions for buyers. Let’s have a look at what features are on offer, variant-wise.

Prices

However, before we delve into that, let’s first have a look at the powertrain on offer underneath the bonnet of the GO and GO+.

Both the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ are powered by the same 1.2-litre engine that sends power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

Have a look at the variant-wise breakup of features below:-

GO/GO+ D

  • Engine immobiliser
  • Central locking
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS + EBD + Brake Assist
  • Silver front hexagonal grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Roof antenna
  • Black fabric seat upholstery
  • Digital tachometer
  • Gear shift indicator
  • MID (without digital clock)
  • Front power windows with auto down (Driver only)
  • Manually adjustable ORVMs
  • 12V power outlet
  • Follow me home headlamps

GO/GO+ A (over D variant)

  • Electric power steering
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

GO/GO+ A(O) (over A variant)

  • Keyless entry
  • Body-coloured ORVMs
  • Manual AC
  • Rear power windows
  • Driver side power window control for FR & RR

GO/GO+ T (over A(O) variant)

  • Chrome front hexagonal grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Dual tone wheel covers
  • Analogue tachometer
  • MID
  • 7” capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features voice recognition and HD video playback along with USB/Bluetooth/Aux connectivity
  • 2 front speakers

GO/GO+ T(O) (over T variant)

  • LED DRLs
  • 14” Diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Rear wiper and washer

Source: cardekho.com

