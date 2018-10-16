2018 Datsun GO, GO+: Variants Check

Datsun has launched the updated GO and GO+ in India. The refreshed models now feature a host of new features that make them even more enticing propositions for buyers. Let’s have a look at what features are on offer, variant-wise.

Prices

However, before we delve into that, let’s first have a look at the powertrain on offer underneath the bonnet of the GO and GO+.

Both the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ are powered by the same 1.2-litre engine that sends power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

Have a look at the variant-wise breakup of features below:-

GO/GO+ D

Engine immobiliser

Central locking

Rear parking sensors

Dual front airbags

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

Silver front hexagonal grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Roof antenna

Black fabric seat upholstery

Digital tachometer

Gear shift indicator

MID (without digital clock)

Front power windows with auto down (Driver only)

Manually adjustable ORVMs

12V power outlet

Follow me home headlamps

GO/GO+ A (over D variant)

Electric power steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

GO/GO+ A(O) (over A variant)

Keyless entry

Body-coloured ORVMs

Manual AC

Rear power windows

Driver side power window control for FR & RR

GO/GO+ T (over A(O) variant)

Chrome front hexagonal grille

Body-coloured door handles

Dual tone wheel covers

Analogue tachometer

MID

7” capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features voice recognition and HD video playback along with USB/Bluetooth/Aux connectivity

2 front speakers

GO/GO+ T(O) (over T variant)

LED DRLs

14” Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

