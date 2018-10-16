2018 Datsun GO, GO+: Variants Check

Datsun has launched the updated GO and GO+ in India. The refreshed models now feature a host of new features that make them even more enticing propositions for buyers. Let’s have a look at what features are on offer, variant-wise.
Prices
However, before we delve into that, let’s first have a look at the powertrain on offer underneath the bonnet of the GO and GO+.
Both the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ are powered by the same 1.2-litre engine that sends power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.
Have a look at the variant-wise breakup of features below:-
GO/GO+ D
- Engine immobiliser
- Central locking
- Rear parking sensors
- Dual front airbags
- ABS + EBD + Brake Assist
- Silver front hexagonal grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Roof antenna
- Black fabric seat upholstery
- Digital tachometer
- Gear shift indicator
- MID (without digital clock)
- Front power windows with auto down (Driver only)
- Manually adjustable ORVMs
- 12V power outlet
- Follow me home headlamps
GO/GO+ A (over D variant)
- Electric power steering
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
GO/GO+ A(O) (over A variant)
- Keyless entry
- Body-coloured ORVMs
- Manual AC
- Rear power windows
- Driver side power window control for FR & RR
GO/GO+ T (over A(O) variant)
- Chrome front hexagonal grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Dual tone wheel covers
- Analogue tachometer
- MID
- 7” capacitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features voice recognition and HD video playback along with USB/Bluetooth/Aux connectivity
- 2 front speakers
GO/GO+ T(O) (over T variant)
- LED DRLs
- 14” Diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Rear wiper and washer
Source: cardekho.com
Post a Comment