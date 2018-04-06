2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe India Launch On April 11

If you are an enthusiast, then you would be familiar with the capability of Audi’s RS range. And, you would be happy to know that the all-new Audi RS 5 coupe will be launching in India on April 11, 2018. It is the first car to feature the new RS design language and will be joining the A5 Sportback, S5 and the A5 Cabriolet.

While the S5 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 block, the RS 5 coupe gets a 2.9 bi-turbo petrol engine which produces 450PS of power and 600Nmof torque. Paired with the eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, the car sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. And, if you opt for the optional dynamic package, you can take it to a top speed of 280kmph.

Unlike the A5 and the S5, it's quite simple to tell the RS 5 apart. It's missing two doors! But, if you look closely, it even gets a wider and flatter grille. To feed the two spooling turbines, additional lateral air intakes and outlets have been placed next to the Matrix LED headlights. Additionally, you have a diffuser insert, oval tailpipes, surface-mounted spoiler lip, 20-inch, 5-spoke wheels and gloss black, carbon and matte aluminium customisation options. Audi Sport even offers Sonoma green metallic as an exclusive paint finish for the RS 5 Coupe.

Inside, you get a sporty all-black theme. You can also opt for the optional diamond stitching in Nappa leather. The steering is a flat-bottomed RS multifunction sport wheel with an RS logo. There is also a special RS display in the Audi virtual cockpit instrument cluster which provides information like tyre pressure, torque and g-forces. The central screen runs the familiar MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch. This also supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto which can be operated by touch or by the touchpad in the centre console. The driver also gets the convenience of a head-up display.

In Europe, the Audi RS 5 coupe is priced at EUR 80,900, which is roughly Rs 64.5 lakh. But, the RS 5 will most likely come to us via the CBU route and cost about Rs 1.2 crore. Can't afford it? Don't worry. Like us, you can settle for the joy of spotting one on the road, until we get our hands on one for a ‘comprehensive’ test that is.

Source: zigwheels.com