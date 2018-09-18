2018 Asia Cup, India Vs Hong Kong: Predicted Playing XIs, TV Listing And Live Streaming

Defending champions India take on minnows Hong Kong in their first match of the 2018 Asia Cup. It should be a cakewalk for the Rohit Sharma-led outfit. But after witnessing Bangladesh and Afghanistan thrasing five-time champions Sri Lanka, no India fan in their right senses will not take the match lightly.

India, second in the ICC ODI rankings, are one the favourites to win the tournament. But the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli have visibly weakened India's batting. How the Indian camp copes with Kohli's absence will be a talking point.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be keen to take on one of the most popular teams in the world. And their main focus will be on performance, not the result, for obvious reasons.

Hong Kong have already lost to Pakistan, by eight wickets. A defeat for Hong Kong today and India and Pakistan are through to the Super Four.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the players to watch. Both the match-winners have one thing or two to prove to themselves.

All you need to know:

Date: September 18, 2018 (Tuesday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head: India won their only meeting, in a 2008 Asia Cup match at Karachi, by 256 runs with MS Dhoni (109 not out) and Suresh Raina (101) hitting hundreds. India posted 374/4, then dismissed Hong Kong for 118 with Piyush Chawla taking four wickets.

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

Umpires: Shaun George (South Africa) and Anisur Rahman (Bangladesh)