2018 Asia Cup: Different 'Ball Game', Different Shikhar Dhawan

Change of format helped Shikhar Dhawan find his mojo back as the opener scored his 14th ODI century during India's Asia Cup group match against Hong Kong on Tuesday at Dubai.

The 32-year-old endured a tumultuous Test series in England, which India lost 1-4 to the hosts. But in the very first match after the tour, the left-handed batsman produced a classic innings, albeit against a weaker bowling attack. But the manner in which Dhawan persevered through – showing hunger, yet controlling his charge – showcased his class.

Put into bat by Hong Kong, Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and Dhawan – posted 45 runs from 46 balls. But the skipper departed after scoring 23 runs, in the 8th over.

With Ambati Rayudu, Dhawan helped India take control of the match again. They posted 116 runs in 130 balls. But Rayudu departed in the 30th over. Dhawan then built another partnership with Dinesh Kathik to add 79 runs in 69 balls.

Dhawan reached the hundred with a single off the last ball of the 36th over, bowled by Ehsan Khan. He took 105 balls to reach the milestone.

He thus became the first Indian to score a century in the UAE since Sachin Tendulkar. The former India captain scored 101 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in October 2000.

In terms of innings took to notch up 14 hundreds, Dhawan in fourth in all-time list. He took 105 innings, two more than Virak Kohli too. At the top of the list is South African Hashim Amla (84), followed by Aussie David Warner (103). South African AB de Villiers (131) completes the top-five.

His assured batting in the match was in stark contrast to what had happened in England, during the Test series. He got starts, but squandered the chances. His best score was 44 in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Rayudu reached his fifty with a four off the fourth ball of the 28th over, bowled by Aizaz Khan. Rayudu took 63 balls to score his seventh ODI fifty.

Dhawan departed in the 41st over, after making 127 from 120 balls with the help of 15 fours and two sixes.

India, however, failed to capitalise on the platform laid by Dhawan to settle for 285 runs for the loss of seven wickets.