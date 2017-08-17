2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Verna is all set to start a new innings on August 22, 2017 (bookings open), with its all-new fifth-generation version. It seems like the South Korean automaker has applied the same formula for the upcoming model as well with first-in-segment features and coupe-like styling.

Looking at the features on offer, it is safe to say that not only has Hyundai filled the loopholes in the previous model’s packaging, but it has also gone the extra mile in an attempt to take its throne back from the Honda City this time around. Let us see what all the Hyundai Verna packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series through its leaked brochure.

Standard Safety Features

Dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system)

Front seatbelt pre-tensioners

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Driver seatbelt reminder

Colour Options

New

Polar White

Fiery Red

Siena Brown

Flame Orange

Existing

Stardust

Sleek Silver

Phantom Black

Engines

Petrol

1.6L Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)

Diesel

1.6L: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)

Hyundai Verna E

Highlights

Base variant

Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual

What’s on offer?

Comes with halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps

185/65 cross-section 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap

Comes with dual-tone interior with blue backlit illumination

Central locking

Fabric upholstery

Manual air conditioning, power steering (tilt adjustable) and electric windows (with driver auto down); no audio system or speakers on offer

Cooled glove box

Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirror

Hyundai Verna EX

Highlights

Mid trim

Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic (with both petrol or diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the base E trim

Chromed front grille and window belt line

Projector fog lamps similar to the Hyundai Elantra

Gets automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function

Rear defogger with timer

185/65 cross-section 15-inch alloy wheels for the automatic trim

Shark-fin antenna

Gets speed-sensing auto door lock and impact sensing unlock

Height adjustable driver seat

Sliding central armrest

Auto up and down for driver’s window

Cruise control

5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Four speaker system with Arkamys sound tuning

Auto climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents

Front and rear USB charging

Hyundai Verna SX

Highlights

Top-spec trim

Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engine on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (petrol) and 6-speed manual/automatic (diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the mid EX trim

Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights

LED tail lamps

Offers height adjustable seatbelts

195/55 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob

Electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (IPS display for wide angle viewing) with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity

6-speaker system (4 door speakers and 2 front tweeters) with Arkamys sound tuning

Hyundai iBlue smartphone app-based remote (works with select Android phones)

Diesel automatic model gets sunroof, Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC) and rear manual curtain

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

Highlights

Optional variant of the top-spec trim (technically the range-topping trim)

Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual/automatic (petrol) and 6-speed manual (diesel)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the tops-spec SX trim

Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop

Leather upholstery with ventilated front seats

Curtain and side airbags (total of six airbags)

Adjustable rear headrests

Hands-free smart trunk

Auto Link connected car tech

Rear manual curtain

Petrol automatic gets Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC)

Electric sunroof

Source: cardekho.com