2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Verna is all set to start a new innings on August 22, 2017 (bookings open), with its all-new fifth-generation version. It seems like the South Korean automaker has applied the same formula for the upcoming model as well with first-in-segment features and coupe-like styling.
Looking at the features on offer, it is safe to say that not only has Hyundai filled the loopholes in the previous model’s packaging, but it has also gone the extra mile in an attempt to take its throne back from the Honda City this time around. Let us see what all the Hyundai Verna packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series through its leaked brochure.
Standard Safety Features
- Dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system)
- Front seatbelt pre-tensioners
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Driver seatbelt reminder
Colour Options
New
- Polar White
- Fiery Red
- Siena Brown
- Flame Orange
Existing
- Stardust
- Sleek Silver
- Phantom Black
Engines
Petrol
1.6L Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)
Diesel
1.6L: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)
Hyundai Verna E
Highlights
- Base variant
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual
What’s on offer?
- Comes with halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps
- 185/65 cross-section 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap
- Comes with dual-tone interior with blue backlit illumination
- Central locking
- Fabric upholstery
- Manual air conditioning, power steering (tilt adjustable) and electric windows (with driver auto down); no audio system or speakers on offer
- Cooled glove box
- Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirror
Hyundai Verna EX
Highlights
- Mid trim
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic (with both petrol or diesel)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the base E trim
- Chromed front grille and window belt line
- Projector fog lamps similar to the Hyundai Elantra
- Gets automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function
- Rear defogger with timer
- 185/65 cross-section 15-inch alloy wheels for the automatic trim
- Shark-fin antenna
- Gets speed-sensing auto door lock and impact sensing unlock
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Sliding central armrest
- Auto up and down for driver’s window
- Cruise control
- 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Four speaker system with Arkamys sound tuning
- Auto climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents
- Front and rear USB charging
Hyundai Verna SX
Highlights
- Top-spec trim
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engine on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (petrol) and 6-speed manual/automatic (diesel)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the mid EX trim
- Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights
- LED tail lamps
- Offers height adjustable seatbelts
- 195/55 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob
- Electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (IPS display for wide angle viewing) with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity
- 6-speaker system (4 door speakers and 2 front tweeters) with Arkamys sound tuning
- Hyundai iBlue smartphone app-based remote (works with select Android phones)
- Diesel automatic model gets sunroof, Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC) and rear manual curtain
Hyundai Verna SX (O)
Highlights
- Optional variant of the top-spec trim (technically the range-topping trim)
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual/automatic (petrol) and 6-speed manual (diesel)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the tops-spec SX trim
- Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop
- Leather upholstery with ventilated front seats
- Curtain and side airbags (total of six airbags)
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Hands-free smart trunk
- Auto Link connected car tech
- Rear manual curtain
- Petrol automatic gets Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC)
- Electric sunroof
Source: cardekho.com
Post a Comment