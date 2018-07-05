2-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Playschool In Kolkata

A two-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a playschool in Kolkata on Monday. A complaint was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012 at Thakurpukur police station.

The father of the boy alleged that private parts of the child were bleeding when he came home from school on July 2. He was uncontrollably crying, and later when his mother took him for bath, she noticed his rectum was swollen and bleeding. Medical reports said it "seemed" a case of sexual assault, media reports said

"We rushed him to a doctor, who suspected that an object was inserted in his rectum due to which it was in a swollen condition,” Indian Express report quoted the father as saying in the police report.

The father said the school refused to provide CCTV footage, suspecting the authorities of deleting it.

The incident brings to light growing cases of assault against children in institutions deemed to protect them.

In June, a seven-year-old girl in Mandsaur was abducted from outside her school and gang-raped by two men. In an attempt to kill her, the men slit her throat with a knife. The school failed to provide relevant CCTV footage to police authorities.

Last year, the CBSE issued directives to schools after a seven-year-old boy was murdered in the toilet of a private schoo in Gurgaon.

(Details awaited)