14 August 2018 Last Updated at 1:26 pm National

2 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Action In Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army

Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image (File)
The Indian Army on Tuesday said two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefires in Tangdhar sector of Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

 Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.

“In the retaliatory action to the unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar based defence spokesman said.

 

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Defence Indo-Pak Border Indo-Pak Border National

