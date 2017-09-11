2 Militants Killed, 1 Arrested During Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

Security forces ton Monday killed two unidentified militants in an overnight encounter in Kulgam district of Kashmir while the third was caught alive, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police spokesperson said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, while the third one was captured alive, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

In a similar case yesterday, two local Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed while the third surrendered during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.