11 September 2017

2 Militants Killed, 1 Arrested During Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
Security forces ton Monday killed two unidentified militants in an overnight encounter in Kulgam district of Kashmir while the third was caught alive, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police spokesperson said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, while the third one was captured alive, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

In a similar case yesterday, two local Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed while the third surrendered during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

