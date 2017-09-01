2 Dead, Five Rescued As Landfill Collapses In Delhi's Ghazipur, Vehicles And People Trapped

A portion of a garbage dump collapsed in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site on Friday, killing two person, while five others have been rescued, officials said.

According to the officials, a car, a scooter and two motorcycles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into the Kondli canal after the garbage dump collapsed this afternoon and pushed the vehicles off the road into the canal.

#Visuals: Rescue operations underway in #Delhi's Ghazipur area where a garbage dump caved in. One team of NDRF moves to Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/bFNmNgYJsN — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

#Visuals: Rescue operation by NDRF team underway in #Delhi's Ghazipur area where a garbage dump caved in. pic.twitter.com/RU9MnZBi7v — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

"Two persons, Raj Kumari (32) and Abhishek (22), have died and four others rescued," a senior police official said.

According to a fire department official, initially four fire tenders were rushed to the spot but later 11 more vehicles were sent.

An NDRF team, comprising 45 personnel, was rushed to the site, a senior NDRF official said.

The landfill site falls under the jurisdiction of the EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation).

East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat, when contacted, said a portion of the garbage mound collapsed due to rains.

"A portion of that (collapsed garbage mound) then fell into one of the canals close to it and the water splashed on to some moving vehicles throwing them into another flank of the canal," Bhagat claimed.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that the road leading from the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Expressway towards the landfill has been shut down.