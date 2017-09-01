The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:25 pm National

2 Dead, Five Rescued As Landfill Collapses In Delhi's Ghazipur, Vehicles And People Trapped

According to the officials, four vehicles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into a drain after the garbage dump collapsed on them this afternoon.
Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau
2 Dead, Five Rescued As Landfill Collapses In Delhi's Ghazipur, Vehicles And People Trapped
ANI/Twitter
2 Dead, Five Rescued As Landfill Collapses In Delhi's Ghazipur, Vehicles And People Trapped
outlookindia.com
2017-09-01T19:43:22+0530

A portion of a garbage dump collapsed in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site on Friday, killing two person, while five others have been rescued, officials said.

According to the officials, a car, a scooter and two motorcycles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into the Kondli canal after the garbage dump collapsed this afternoon and pushed the vehicles off the road into the canal.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Two persons, Raj Kumari (32) and Abhishek (22), have died and four others rescued," a senior police official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to a fire department official, initially four fire tenders were rushed to the spot but later 11 more vehicles were sent.

An NDRF team, comprising 45 personnel, was rushed to the site, a senior NDRF official said.

The landfill site falls under the jurisdiction of the EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation).

East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat, when contacted, said a portion of the garbage mound collapsed due to rains.

"A portion of that (collapsed garbage mound) then fell into one of the canals close to it and the water splashed on to some moving vehicles throwing them into another flank of the canal," Bhagat claimed.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that the road leading from the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Expressway towards the landfill has been shut down.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi New Delhi Waste Treatment Plant Waste Treatment Plant National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bofors Scam: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear 12-Year-Old Plea
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters