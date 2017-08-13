2 Army Men, 3 Militants Killed In Shopian Encounter

TWO security forces personnel were killed and three others including a Major and a Captain were wounded in an encounter that is going on at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district since Saturday evening.

Three militants were also killed in the encounter.

Kashmir Police Chief Muneer Ahmad Khan said that identity of the killed militants is being ascertained.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Army, police's SOG and CRPF had launched the operation in the hamlet, around 15 km from Shopian town, on Saturday afternoon after having inputs about the presence of militants.

The police said there was information about presence of the militants in the area and the cordon was laid. The police said the encounter started after the forces came under from the holed up militants.

Meanwhile, Srinagar based police spokesman said, the militants fired upon the cordon and search operation party of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army at Wahab Parray area of Bandipora in north Kashmir wounding two police personnel. The wounded policemen have been shifted to Srinagar for the treatment. The cordon and search operation is on in the area, the police spokesman said.

A civilian, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who sustained injuries in a petrol bomb explosion succumbed to his injuries.

Mir was wounded after during a petrol bomb explosion, which was hurdled by unknown persons, towards the police party at Dalgate in Srinagar on Saturday evening.