1998-2018: A Timeline Of Blackbuck Poaching Case In Which Salman Khan Granted Bail

Chronology of events in the case in which Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday and released from jail:

October 1-2, 1998: Poaching of two black bucks in Kankani.

October 2, 1998: Forest department registers complaint.

Accused in the case: 7 (Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelma, Tabu, Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Gawre).

Eye witnesses: 4 (Chhogaram, Poonam Chand, Sheraram and Mangilal).

November 9, 2000: Cognisance and registration of case before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

February 19, 2006: Following arguments, charges framed against all accused.

Repeated revision petitions, first by defence in sessions court and then by prosecution in high court, hold up trial for 7 years.

March 23, 2013: Trial court frames revised charges against all accused.

May 23, 2013: Trial begins in CJM court.

Total prosecution witnesses deposed before court during trial: 28

January 13, 2017: Deposition completes in trial court.

January 27, 2017: All accused appear in court to record statements.

September 13, 2017: Prosecution begins final arguments in trial court.

October 28, 2017: Defence begins final arguments.

March 24, 2018: Trial court completes final arguments.

March 28, 2018: Trial court reserves order.

April 5, 2018: Order pronounced.

April 7, 2018: Salman Khan granted bail in blackbuck poaching case; he was sentenced to five years in jail.