19-Year-Old Student Gang-Raped In Chandigarh, Four Arrested

A 19-year-old student has been battling for life after she was allegedly gang-raped and poisoned by four persons, including a minor boy, in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said today.

The incident took place two weeks back and all the accused were arrested yesterday, they said.

"The incident occurred on March 7 in Kharaud village under Sheorinarayan police station area. However, the accused were arrested after a complaint was lodged in this connection yesterday," Station House Officer (SHO) of Sheorinarayan police station Prashant Mishra said.

On the day of the incident, the victim, a Class XII student, got a call from one of the accused Sagar Yadav (24) of her village on her mobile phone when she was alone at her house.

"The accused told her that her friend was waiting for her somewhere and he will drop her there," he said.

Later, Yadav along with his friend Lav Nonia (28) took the girl on their motorcycle to a secluded place behind a temple, where two more accused identified as Kushkumar Nonia (26) and a 16-year-old boy were already present.

"They took turns to rape her. Thereafter, they poisoned her and fled from the spot. The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrate her ordeal to parents before she losing consciousness," Mishra said.

The victim was immediately rushed to the district hospital, from where she was shifted to Bilaspur for further treatment, the SHO said adding, "She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bilaspur, where she is reported to be in a critical condition."

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents yesterday, all the four accused were apprehended, he said.

"We have registered a case of rape and an attempt to murder through poisoning against the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway," the SHO said.

The victim's parents have alleged that on March 14 they had informed the police about the incident, but no action was taken by them, following which they approached the State Commission for Women.

After the women commission's intervention, police registered a case in this connection yesterday and held the accused, they added.

