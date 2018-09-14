﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Topper Gangraped In Haryana

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Topper Gangraped In Haryana

The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Topper Gangraped In Haryana
File Photo
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Topper Gangraped In Haryana
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T10:58:16+0530

A 19-year-old student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four to five people at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, police said on Thursday.

She was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who arrived in a car and taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, they said.

The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina.

The student, who hails from a village here, is said to be brilliant in academics. She had topped the CBSE Class 12 board exam and was felicitated by the President, as per media reports.

According to an official of Women Police station, Rewari, a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction.

Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Crime Rape Investigation/Enquiry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters