17 Sixes, Including Six In An Over! Teenager Goes Berserk In Australia – Watch

Prodigious Australian batsman Oliver Davies hit six sixes in one over during a record-breaking double century in the Cricket Australia Under-19 Male National Championships at Adelaide on Monday.

The 18-year-old New South Wales Metro captain who plays for Manly-Warringah CC in Sydney scored 207 in a total of 406/4. During his 115-ball knock, the right-handed batsman hit a total of 17 sixes. He hit six sixes in the 40th over of the innings.

The most sixes hit a batsman in an international 50-over game is 16 - a record shared by Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Garfield Sobers, Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh are among the few players to have struck six sixes in an over.

According to cricket.com.au, after reaching his century off 74 deliveries, the 18-year-old raced to his double century in just 39 balls. It was also the first one-day double-century ever scored in the U19 competition and the first across all formats since Jason Krejza scored one in 2001-02.

During the knock, he also cracked 14 fours in his 143-minute blitz as he shared a 271-run second-wicket stand with Samuel Fanning (99 off 109 balls)

"I was looking to hit the good balls for one and then anything loose was looking to pounce on and take over the fence," Davies said.

"After the first two sixes I had in the back of my head that I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off at the end. I was just trying to target forward of square and cow corner, getting down on the back leg before it was even bowled and trying to slog sweep," he added.

Davies later claimed a wicket with his off-spin as NSW Metro won the match by 168 runs.

