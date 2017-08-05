16 NDA MPs Fail To Cast Their 'Dummy Vote' Properly, Amit Shah Calls It 'Embarrasing'

A day before the vice-presidential polls, during the dummy voting workshop conducted by the ruling BJP(Bharatiya Janata Party), 16 lawmakers' votes were found to be invalid, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The workshop was held to make sure that there are minimum invalid votes today. The MPs(Members of Parliament) were given a second chance to rectify their mistakes and were asked to be careful during voting.

BJP president Amit shah was unhappy with the conduct of the lawmakers.

According to a report by The Indian Express, BJP chief Amit Shah said that “it was embarrassing”, as the MPs “represent almost 15-16 lakh people and still make such mistakes.”

Former union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu is set to take on former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of vice-president of India today.

The winner of the polls will be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10.