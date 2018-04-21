The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:29 am National

13-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself After She Was Allegedly Raped By Father In Bihar

Outlook Web Bureau
13-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself After She Was Allegedly Raped By Father In Bihar
File Photo
13-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself After She Was Allegedly Raped By Father In Bihar
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter following which she committed suicide in Bihar’s West Champaran district, an official said.

The girl’s body was found on Thursday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, superintendent of police Jayant Kant said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Police sources said an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl.

A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago, and her father was rebuked at the meeting, the sources said.

After the meeting, the girl was mentally disturbed and she ran away from the village on Wednesday.

She was brought back by family members but after a few days she committed suicide, the sources said.

PTI

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Child Rape Rape Crime Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Suicides National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amid Nationwide Uproar, Cabinet Approves Death Penalty For Child Rapists
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters