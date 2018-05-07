13 States On Alert For Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm, Haryana Schools Closed For Two Days

Four days after a massive dust storm killed over 100 people in north India , 13 states from north and south have been put on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm on .

Weatherman has warned that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram- Tripura and Kerala.

Thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Thunderstorm accompanied by squall is also very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir

Thunderstorm and gusty winds could pummel parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

In view of the meteorological department’s warning, private schools in Haryana will remain closed on May 7 and May 8.

Dust Storm/ Thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

On , heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, interior Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

On Wednesday, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, east Uttar Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

On , thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds likely at isolated places over West Bengal & Sikkim, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

Weather outlook for the subsequent 2 days (11 & ): Fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls likely over northeast India. Isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers activity likely over western Himalayan region, east India and south peninsula. Dry weather likely over remaining parts of the country.

East : many places: Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland- Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura; a few places: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand; isolated places: Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha

Dry weather: Bihar



North : many places: Jammu & Kashmir.; a few places: Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; isolated places: Haryana., Punjab. Dry weather: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan



Centre : dry weather.



Peninsula : most places: Kerala; a few places: coastal Karnataka; isolated places: Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka. Dry weather: Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema



Islands: a few places: Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep



Kolkata Max 35.0 (-0.4) DC MIN 28.1 (2.0) New Delhi Max 39.1 (0.2) DC MIN 26.5 (1.4) Chennai Max 36.3 (-0.9) DC MIN 28.0 (0.7) Mumbai Max 34.0 (1.0) DC MIN 26.8 (0.3)

