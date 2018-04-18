12-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Girl Raped In Delhi, Family Receives WhatsApp Video Of Crime

A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in outer Delhi's Rohini, police said today.

The accused also made a video of the act and circulated it, they said.

The man who raped her was arrested and two others who shot the video have been detained.

According to the reports, the accused took the girl along with him to his house where he called the two others for shooting the video. They had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the matter.

On Saturday, her mother received the video of the alleged act and informed the police.

The video was also circulated to others as well, they added.

The incident comes amid a furore over cases of rapes reported from several parts of the country.

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind termed as "barbaric" the Kathua gangrape and murder case and said it was the collective responsibility of society to ensure such things do not happen with any girl in the country.

The President spoke on the matter while addressing the 6th convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us, anything like this should not happen with any girl in any part of the country", he said, terming the incident as "heinous and barbaric".

The president said he was hopeful that "all among us will fulfill the responsibility of securing our girl child".

The brutal gang rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl has already seen a nationwide outrage with protests being observed across the country.

(With Agency Inputs)