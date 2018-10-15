12 New Tata Cars Coming By 2023; Will Include Harrier, 45X & Others

At the Tigor launch, which happened on 10 October 2018, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of Tata Motors confirmed to us that the carmaker plans to launch 12 new cars in India by 2023. While we know that two of these will be the Harrier and the 45X hatchback, details of other products are still not confirmed.

However, Tata says it will foray into most of the mass-market segments with these cars. So, it might launch a compact sedan and a compact SUV. What reaffirms this is the fact that Tata motors, post the unveiling of the H5X and the 45X, had also unveiled the sketches of upcoming models giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the brand in the coming years.

The sketches had four other models apart from the H5X and the 45X. It included a compact sedan, a compact SUV, a 7-seater SUV (bigger than Harrier) and a premium crossover with a coupe-like roofline, similar to the Renault Arkana concept. While the sedan and the compact SUV will be based on the Alpha modular platform that will underpin all future Tata cars that measure between 3.8m and 4.4m in length, the 7-seater SUV and the premium crossover will share underpinnings with the Harrier (OMEGA platform).

As far as rivals are concerned, the sedan will take on the likes of the City and the compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta. The compact sedan will essentially be the production version of the 45X hatchback with a boot, in all likelihood.

The large 7-seater SUV might be a Rs 20 lakh+ product with the kind of capability that the Fortuner and Endeavour offer. The premium crossover that Tata plans to offer could be a lifestyle vehicle bigger than the Harrier.

The other six products scheduled to come by 2023 might include next-gen versions of existing cars such as the Tiago, Tigor, Bolt, Nexon, Hexa and the Safari, along with EVs. This can be concluded from the carmaker’s plans to bring the number of platforms down from six, currently, to two.

All said, Tata seems to be very aggressive as far as product launches are concerned. In 2018 itself, the carmaker has already launched the Tiago NRG and the updated Tigor and we expect the JTP twins, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP, to come to the market as well.

