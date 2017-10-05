The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 October 2017 Last Updated at 7:47 pm International News Analysis

12 Killed In Suicide Attack At Sufi Shrine In Pak's Balochistan

The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect.
Outlook Web Bureau
12 Killed In Suicide Attack At Sufi Shrine In Pak's Balochistan
Representative Image-File
12 Killed In Suicide Attack At Sufi Shrine In Pak's Balochistan
outlookindia.com
2017-10-05T19:47:58+0530

A suicide attacker today blew himself up at a Sufi shrine packed with devotees in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, killing at least 12 people and injuring eight others, police officials said.

The attacker tried to enter the Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and blew himself up when he was stopped by the police, Geo TV reported.

Citing Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar, the channel said at least 12 people were killed in the blast.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar confirmed it was a suicide attack.

The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect.

At least two policemen were also injured in the blast.

The local administration declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan Terrorism Pakistan: Terrorism In Bomb Blasts Blasts Suicide Bomber International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : The Brutality Of CPM Workers Is Still Understated And Less Analysed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters