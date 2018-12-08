A road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district killed at least 11 people and 19 others injured on Saturday.

The bus was carrying passengers to Poonch when it went out of the driver's control and plunged into a deep gorge at Plera in the Mandi area.

The bus coming from Loran to Poonch when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, a police official said.

Quoting preliminary information, he said 11 persons were killed on the spot while 19 others were injured in the accident.

The death toll is expected to go up as the condition of most of the injured was stated to be “critical”, the official said.

A rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

