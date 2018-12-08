﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  11 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

11 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

The bus was coming from Loran to Poonch and the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, a police official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2018
11 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
Representative Image-File
11 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
outlookindia.com
2018-12-08T12:57:53+0530

A road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district killed at least 11 people and 19 others injured on Saturday.

The bus was carrying passengers to Poonch when it went out of the driver's control and plunged into a deep gorge at Plera in the Mandi area.

The bus coming from Loran to Poonch when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, a police official said.

Quoting preliminary information, he said 11 persons were killed on the spot while 19 others were injured in the accident.

The death toll is expected to go up as the condition of most of the injured was stated to be “critical”, the official said.

A rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

(With Agency Inputs)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Accidents National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Skoda India To Hike Car Prices In 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters