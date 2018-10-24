100-Year-Old Woman Brutally Raped By 20-Year-Old In Bengal

Related Stories Woman Raped, Rod Inserted In Her Private Parts In West Bengal

A 20-year-old youth allegedly, brutally raped a 100-year-old woman in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Wednesday.

"The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed on Tuesday," an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and presented before the court. The proceedings are going on and the centenarian has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.

Recently, the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal had witnessed a horror similar to that of the Nirbhaya rape-case. A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts allegedly by a relative angry over a land dispute with her family in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police had said.

(With Agency Inputs)